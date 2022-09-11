Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Founders Fund VI Management LLC

Founders Fund VI Management LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,872 shares during the period. Snap makes up approximately 0.5% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.65. 54,653,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,876,460. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.97. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

