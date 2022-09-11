Solanium Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Solanium has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,679.19 or 0.99964846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036833 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io. Solanium’s official website is www.solanium.io.

Solanium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

