Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $52.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.9 %

LUV stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines



Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

