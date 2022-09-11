Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $52.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.9 %
LUV stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
