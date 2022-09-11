SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 31,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $105.47.

