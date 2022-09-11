Spell Token (SPELL) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $136.84 million and approximately $28.91 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spell Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Spell Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,594.15 or 0.99674511 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token (SPELL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 100,473,293,078 coins. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin."

