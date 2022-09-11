S&T Bank PA Buys 1,278 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 565,833 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth $17,460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth $8,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $35.45. 583,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,019. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock worth $1,102,132. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

