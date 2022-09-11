S&T Bank PA Buys 247,548 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,548 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 63,420,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,468,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

