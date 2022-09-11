S&T Bank PA Buys 799,291 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 799,291 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 1.31% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. 665,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

