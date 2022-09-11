S&T Bank PA Grows Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.81% of Huron Consulting Group worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,518,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 93,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,730 shares of company stock worth $251,202. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile



Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

