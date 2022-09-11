S&T Bank PA Has $14.83 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. F5 comprises 2.2% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in F5 were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $160.20. 305,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,646. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.65.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

