S&T Bank PA Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

S&T Bank PA grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 39.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 89.3% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after buying an additional 397,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $32,561,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:THS traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $44.23. 352,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 0.36. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30.

Insider Activity

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,112,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.