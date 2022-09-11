S&T Bank PA Purchases 265 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.44. 558,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,395. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.09 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
