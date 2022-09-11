Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 38,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Stantec by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

