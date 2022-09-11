Starbase (STAR) Market Capitalization Tops $213,994.18

Starbase (STAR) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $213,994.18 and approximately $31,075.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,629.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066594 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005415 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075201 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

