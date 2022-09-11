Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells A$306,060.90 in Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider David Liddy sold 61,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.01 ($3.50), for a total value of A$306,060.90 ($214,028.60).
Steadfast Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.
Steadfast Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 21st. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.22%.
About Steadfast Group
Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 457 general insurance brokers and 24 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
