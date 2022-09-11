Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 576.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,463 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 43.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 91,190 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 63.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 478,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 341.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

