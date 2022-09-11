StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.28. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.