StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.28. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

