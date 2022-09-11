StockNews.com Lowers Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Articles

