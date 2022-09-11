StockNews.com Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $299.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

