StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 446.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in StoneCo by 1,964.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

