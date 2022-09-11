Student Coin Price Reaches $0.0040 (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Student Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Student Coin has a total market cap of $21.14 million and approximately $140,650.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,750.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005407 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00075280 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

STC is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob. The Reddit community for Student Coin is https://reddit.com/r/Studentcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

