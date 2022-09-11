Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Sold by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,659 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Sumo Logic worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUMO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 34.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of SUMO opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,808.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,390 shares of company stock worth $1,017,534 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

