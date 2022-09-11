SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $820,550.36 and $1,267.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00774719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019807 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,714,686 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

