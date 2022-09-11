TD Securities Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$6.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BLN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

