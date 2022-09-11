TD Securities Trims Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Target Price to C$14.50

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

