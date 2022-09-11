TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stake Raised by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 1,064.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 541,715 shares during the period. TechnipFMC accounts for about 0.9% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Robotti Robert owned 0.13% of TechnipFMC worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $9.04. 11,602,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,923. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

