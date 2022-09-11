Telsey Advisory Group Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters
In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.