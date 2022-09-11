Telsey Advisory Group Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

