TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

TU opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 97.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

