TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0007

TERA (TERA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $619,455.27 and $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.73 or 1.00004272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036618 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

TERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.