Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Decreased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for about 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Shares of TTEK traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.94. 136,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,082. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.58. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

