The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Lessened by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.14. 4,303,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,738. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

