The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises about 2.4% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.65% of Brink’s worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brink’s by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brink’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 139,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

