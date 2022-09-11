The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 556.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.7% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $77,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,471,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,729. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

