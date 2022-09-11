The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Holdings Lifted by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up 1.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.50% of Cooper Companies worth $103,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $314.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.03 and a fifty-two week high of $453.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.