The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Square Enix Stock Performance

Shares of SQNXF opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.57. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $63.56.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $577.97 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

