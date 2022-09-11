The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Reduced by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.10. 1,445,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.94 and a 200 day moving average of $321.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,064,222 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.