Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.8% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,938,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $569.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

