Tiger Global Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880,134 shares during the period. 1Life Healthcare comprises approximately 0.7% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 9.11% of 1Life Healthcare worth $195,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEM. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

