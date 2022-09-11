Tiger Global Management LLC Buys 821,100 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 5.9% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 2.17% of Snowflake worth $1,567,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

