Tiger Global Management LLC Cuts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 714,099 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up about 1.9% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $514,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $364,752,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 47.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after acquiring an additional 353,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 25.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,152,000 after acquiring an additional 346,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $258.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.51. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

