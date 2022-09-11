Tiger Global Management LLC Has $47.87 Million Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461,315 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of OLO worth $47,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OLO by 130.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OLO by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

OLO Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OLO opened at $8.34 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLO Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.