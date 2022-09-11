Tiger Global Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Nextdoor worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nextdoor during the first quarter worth about $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nextdoor by 19.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,178,000 after buying an additional 1,087,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,450,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $23,016,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nextdoor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.
Nextdoor Trading Up 4.2 %
Nextdoor stock opened at 3.26 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.47 and a 12 month high of 18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.35 and its 200-day moving average is 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.18.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIND. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.55.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
