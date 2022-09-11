Tiger Global Management LLC Increases Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 181.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Toast comprises 1.0% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 2.49% of Toast worth $275,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toast by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,835,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,507 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $5,021,816.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock worth $51,165,735 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TOST opened at $21.44 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

