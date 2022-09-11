Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 1,960,731 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Tiger Global Management LLC cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960,731 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $121,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $362,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 201.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after buying an additional 4,068,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

RBLX opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

