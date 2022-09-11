Tiger Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRDGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Nemaura Medical comprises about 0.3% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tiger Management L.L.C. owned about 1.56% of Nemaura Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nemaura Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

NMRD opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.01. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.