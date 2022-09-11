Tiger Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Nemaura Medical comprises about 0.3% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tiger Management L.L.C. owned about 1.56% of Nemaura Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRD opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.01. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Nemaura Medical ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

