Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$100.50 at Fundamental Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research to C$100.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Kaufman Brothers reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$99.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$159.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$83.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

