TOWER (TOWER) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

TOWER (TOWER) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One TOWER coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOWER has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $88,618.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,520,024 coins. The official website for TOWER is www.crazydefenseheroes.com. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets.”

