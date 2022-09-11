TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TNET stock opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $109.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,368 shares of company stock worth $1,666,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

