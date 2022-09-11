Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:TRT opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.51.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

