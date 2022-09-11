True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,708. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $189.81.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

